UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has recommended that the mandate of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (Unficyp) be renewed for a further 12 months, until January 31, 2027, while expressing concern over military violations in and around the buffer zone and the situation in Varosha.

In the latest Unficyp report – covering the period from June 12 to December 15, 2025 – Guterres points to “violations following the construction of military installations” within and near the buffer zone, noting that these actions “seek to permanently alter the military status quo”.

At the same time, the UN chief identifies a new, albeit “cautious”, momentum in efforts to resolve the Cyprus problem.

He notes that the assumption of office by Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman and increased engagement between him and President Nikos Christodoulides has “rekindled hope for a window of opportunity” to move the reunification process forward.

Guterres says he is encouraged by the absence of serious incidents in the buffer zone over the past year and by the restraint shown by both sides in avoiding major unilateral actions.

Despite this, he underlines a lack of substantive progress on de-escalation, stressing that there has been no movement towards easing the growing military build-up.

The report highlights continued concern over surveillance systems, watchtowers and other installations in the buffer zone.

Guterres also raised concern over what he described as the “deliberate blurring of the distinction between military and civilian infrastructure”, with military positions concealed within civilian structures, warning that this practice raises serious security concerns.

The UN peacekeeping force, he stresses, remains central to maintaining stability, playing a key role in de-escalating low-level tensions and safeguarding the integrity of the buffer zone.

However, he cautions that its effectiveness is limited without the full cooperation of both sides, recalling that responsibility lies with them to respect the buffer zone and prevent unauthorised military and civilian activities.

The secretary-general is also critical of the continued deadlock over the situation in Pyla, noting that the ongoing suspension of the agreed arrangements does not contribute to stability and calling on both sides to work with Unficyp to find a way forward.

On Varosha, Guterres reiterates his concern over the lack of response to repeated UN Security Council calls to reverse actions taken since the area was partially opened in 2020.

He said that the UN’s position, as set out in resolutions 550 and 789, remains unchanged, and condemns restrictions on Unficyp’s freedom of movement in Varosha and other locations.

At the operational level, Unficyp carried out more than 15,000 ground patrols and continued to manage civilian activity in the buffer zone, but its work was hampered by the UN’s ongoing liquidity crisis.

Staffing reductions and budgetary constraints led to fewer aerial patrols and delays or cancellations of bicommunal confidence-building programmes.

Against this backdrop, and in light of Unficyp’s continued contribution to peace and stability, Guterres recommends that the Security Council renew the mission’s mandate for another year.

He also thanked special representative and head of Unficyp, Khassim Diagne, for his “dedicated leadership”, as well as the mission’s personnel for their sustained commitment to peace on the island.