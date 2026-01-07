Vehicle road tax renewals have officially opened, with the final deadline set for Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at midnight. Licences can be renewed for three, six, nine, or twelve months.

The Road Transport Department has warned that renewals submitted after the deadline will incur a €10 surcharge plus 10 per cent of the registration fee for the current year.

To complete the renewal, vehicle owners must provide a certificate of suitability and proof of insurance. Those experiencing difficulties with online renewal can visit district offices or citizen service centres (Kep/Kepo) for assistance.

According to the department, the renewal process is only complete when the “Print Registration Permit” screen appears, displaying the vehicle registration number and the permit’s expiration month and year. Interruptions before this screen appear mean the renewal has not been finalised and must be repeated.

The authority also highlighted improvements to its computerised payment system, which now includes an additional layer of control to ensure that permits are issued only after payments are verified.

Vehicle owners are advised not to wait until the final days to renew, as high traffic may cause delays or system overloads.

Those who renewed their 2025 registration but do not plan to renew for 2026 must submit a notice to the department. Failure to declare vehicle immobilisation means the 2026 registration fee remains payable.

Immobilisation can also be performed online through the Road Transportation Department’s website: https://rtd.mcw.gov.cy