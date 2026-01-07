Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday morning touched down in Cyprus, marking his first visit to the island since his country was invaded by Russia almost four years ago.

He was greeted at Larnaca airport by Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades and is due later in the day to hold a bilateral meeting with President Nikos Christodoulides and attend the opening ceremony of Cyprus’ six-month term as the holder of the Council of the European Union’s rotating presidency.

On Monday, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis had said that Christodoulides’ meeting with Zelenskiy comes “at a time when European support for Ukraine remains crucial”.

The meeting, he said, will take place “with an emphasis on efforts for peace, the maintenance of international legitimacy and the protection of the fundamental principles which constitute the European project”, and that these are “principles to which the Republic of Cyprus remains firmly committed”.

He said that this is because Cyprus “knows first-hand the consequences of the invasion and ongoing occupation”.

Zelenskiy will also attend a joint meeting at the presidential palace with Christodoulides, European Council President and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.