The year ahead will be a decisive one for global shipping, with 2026 framed as the “year of implementation”, according to International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez.

In his New Year’s message, Dominguez placed the emphasis firmly on delivery, arguing that the focus must now shift from commitments to results.

“From policy to action, it is about enhancing maritime excellence,” he said, describing 2026 as “the year of implementation” and one aimed at “moving from plans to concrete actions and measurable progress”, in line with the organisation’s world maritime theme of “from policy to practice, powering maritime excellence”.

At the centre of that effort, he said, are the nearly two million seafarers working at sea worldwide.

Recognising that training needs to keep pace with rapid change, Dominguez said the IMO will begin “a major update of the STCW convention”, stressing that education and certification frameworks must reflect “the new realities of the industry”.

The planned revision of the convention on standards of training, certification and watchkeeping will, he explained, cover emerging technologies, new fuels and changing operational requirements, particularly as the sector accelerates its decarbonisation efforts.

On climate action, Dominguez reiterated that the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions remains a central priority, noting that the organisation is “moving ahead with efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions from the sector by or around 2050”.

Further developments, he added, are expected in the period ahead.

At the same time, technological innovation is moving higher up the agenda. Dominguez said that “all eyes will be on the finalization of the autonomous ships code”, pointing to the growing role of automation and digitalisation in shaping the future of maritime operations.

Beyond shipping itself, he also referred to the IMO’s broader environmental commitments, confirming continued support for the High Seas Convention as it enters into force this month.

The treaty, he said, underlines “our global commitment to protect the ocean and biodiversity”.

Concluding his message, Dominguez wished all stakeholders “a successful 2026”, urging them to stay engaged as the organisation turns ambition into action in what he described as a defining year for international shipping.