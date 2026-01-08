Antoine Semenyo celebrated his 26th birthday in unforgettable fashion as he scored Bournemouth’s winning goal in a 3-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in what was almost certainly his last game for the club before a likely move to Manchester City.

The Ghana forward curled a right-footed shot past Tottenham keeper Guglielmo Vicario in stoppage time, sparking wild celebrations before being substituted to a standing ovation.

It was his 30th goal in 101 Premier League games for Bournemouth and illustrated perfectly why City are ready to part with 65 million pounds for his services.

“That was the type of stuff you write in movies and no man deserves it more than him,” Bournemouth’s Marcus Tavernier said.

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola conceded that Semenyo will be leaving and paid a glowing tribute to the player whose career has taken off in spectacular fashion after loan spells at Newport County and Sunderland while a Bristol City player.

“To play the way he did, the commitment to help in whatever way until the last second. I think football has been fair and given him a lovely moment,” Iraola said.

“I think it was, unluckily for us I think it was (his last game). He has been if not the best, one of the best I have coached. He has improved every single season.

“He has scored 10 goals in half a season and not even a number nine. It is not just the numbers but a lot of things — the physicality, the balls in the air and the defensive things. He will be a big miss.”

Bournemouth ended a run of 11 Premier League games without a win in a thrilling game.

They fell behind early on to a Mathys Tel effort but turned it around by halftime with Evanilson and Junior Kroupi both scoring for the hosts.

Tottenham had a penalty overturned after Micky van de Ven’s storming run ended with him going down in the area but the visitors did level in spectacular fashion with Joao Palhinha sending an overhead kick past Djordje Petrovic.

Semenyo had the last laugh though to secure a double for Bournemouth over Tottenham and heap more pressure on Tottenham manager Thomas Frank whose side are in 14th place.