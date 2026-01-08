The Bank of Cyprus on Thursday announced that the BoC Academy is continuing to run for a third year, reflecting the bank’s ongoing focus on its people and on building skills that respond to future needs.

Launched three years ago, the initiative was created to strengthen capabilities and enrich knowledge across the organisation, ensuring employees remain well-prepared as the banking sector continues to evolve.

Since then, the programme has steadily expanded, both in scope and in its academic collaborations.

The year 2025 marked two important milestones. The first graduation ceremony took place in June, in collaboration with CIM Business School, followed by a second graduation in early December with the University of Cyprus.

During the 2024–2025 academic year, the bank gave 26 staff members the opportunity to obtain professional certificates across seven different subject areas.

At the same time, four full scholarships were awarded for the MBA postgraduate programme at the University of Cyprus.

Commenting on the initiative, Demetris Chr. Demetriou, executive director of people and change, said the bank is proud of its people and of what is achieved collectively, noting that “we are proud of our people and what we achieve together.”

Demetriou concluded that “BoC Academy is not just a programme,” describing it as “a testament to our dedication and commitment to knowledge and continuous development.”

