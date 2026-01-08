The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) is partnering with the Office of the Tax Commissioner to host a comprehensive informational webinar on January 19, 2026.

The webinar is designed to guide the local business community through the complexities of the nation’s recent tax reform.

This initiative follows a previous circular issued by the chamber and serves as a proactive step to ensure that all commercial entities fully grasp the new regulatory data currently coming into effect.

The chamber maintains a constant watch over all developments affecting local entrepreneurship while consistently supporting Cypriot businesses by listening to their concerns, challenges, and prospects.

By facilitating this session, the organisation aims to foster a healthy and competitive business environment that remains sustainable in the long term.

The primary objective of the online seminar is to provide valid information and offer practical clarifications regarding the various issues arising from the new tax framework, thereby allowing for a substantive and direct dialogue between the private sector and the state.

The event is scheduled to take place from 11.00 am to 1.00 pm and is offered to participants without any cost, though prior registration is mandatory via an online form.

Upon completing the registration process, attendees will receive specific instructions on how to join the digital platform.

“By acting with responsibility and institutional consistency, the chamber continues to lead initiatives that strengthen transparency and compliance within the Cypriot economy,” Keve stated.