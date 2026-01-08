Cablenet has announced the launch of a new-generation product portfolio, marking the beginning of a bold transformation in how connectivity and entertainment are experienced across Cyprus. From Mobile and home Internet, to TV and future digital services, the company is rolling out a fully refreshed ecosystem built around one clear promise: more freedom, more value and smarter experiences for every customer.

This milestone announcement represents the first in a strategic series of product launches that will continue to reshape the Cypriot market in the months ahead, each designed to give customers greater control, simplicity and quality across every screen and every connection point.

At the heart of this transformation is a fully reimagined approach to digital life:

5G Mobile without limits, with unlimited data, premium entertainment and unbeatable value

High-speed Home Internet with Same-Day Internet activation, Try & Buy flexibility and Smart WiFi+

A new TV offering, powered by flexible entertainment, movies and sports passes, open to any network

And a growing pipeline of future digital services designed to simplify, enrich and accelerate everyday life

Together, these innovations form one unified portfolio, seamlessly connecting how people live, work, communicate and relax.

“This is more than a product refresh. It is a complete reset of what customers should expect from their digital provider,” says Cablenet CEO Ioannis Mavridis. “We listened carefully to our customers. They want faster access, fewer restrictions, transparent value and total flexibility. Our new portfolio delivers exactly that across Mobile, Internet, TV and everything that comes next.”

A fully integrated digital experience

Cablenet’s new 5G Mobile portfolio introduces unlimited freedom with simple, high-value plans designed for modern, always-connected lifestyles. Customers can stream, work, game and communicate without restriction, supported by premium content and international connectivity.

On the home front, Cablenet’s new Internet plans bring together gigafast speeds, instant Same-Day Internet activation and a 30-Day Try & Buy guarantee, removing the traditional friction of getting connected and giving customers full confidence in their choice.

Meanwhile, the new TV portfolio places control firmly in customers’ hands through a flexible mix of a Starter Pack and Premium entertainment passes spanning blockbuster movies, family entertainment, streaming apps and live sports from Cyprus and abroad. The new TV services portfolio is available to any customer across Cyprus regardless of their Internet provider.

“We are building an ecosystem where everything works together seamlessly,” notes Mavridis. “One provider, one premium experience — across every device, every room and every moment of the day.”

Looking ahead: the future of Cablenet innovation

This unified portfolio marks only the first phase of Cablenet’s wider connectivity and entertainment transformation plans. Additional product launches, enhanced digital services and new customer experiences are already in development, all designed to make everyday connectivity simpler, faster and more rewarding.

By bringing together infrastructure, content, speed and flexibility under one vision, Cablenet is positioning itself as not just a telecom provider, but as a full digital lifestyle partner for homes, families and businesses across Cyprus.

“This is just the beginning,” adds Mavridis. “Our customers can expect a continuous flow of innovation, always guided by one principle: putting their real needs at the centre of everything we do.”