Cardiovascular diseases remain the leading cause of death nationwide, Health Minister Neophytos Charalambides said on Thursday.

Speaking at a conference on cardiovascular health, the minister said that although deaths from cardiovascular diseases have declined significantly over recent years, they continue to account for the largest proportion of fatalities.

He said cardiovascular diseases were previously responsible for around 40 per cent of deaths in Cyprus, a figure that has now fallen to 24 per cent.

Of these cases, 87 per cent involve people aged over 65.

The minister said the most common causes include atherosclerotic heart disease (arterial blockage), heart failure and stroke.

He noted that a substantial number of cardiovascular related deaths could be prevented through early intervention and changes in daily habits.

Quitting smoking, adopting a healthy diet and engaging in regular physical activity were key measures that could help reduce risk, he said.

Charalambides also referred to the recently announced EU ‘safe hearts’ plan, describing it as a clear commitment to, early diagnosis, monitoring and effective treatment of cardiovascular diseases across the bloc.

He insisted that health policies must remain people centred, with equal access to prevention and treatment programmes and robust pharmaceutical supply chains.

He added that Cyprus welcomed the initiative and aligned its actions with the plan’s implementation.

The health minister affirmed that the government was investing in modernising the health system and supporting research and innovation.

He said close cooperation with the scientific community was essential to implementing policies that improve quality of life.

He added that a national strategy for the management of cardiovascular diseases had already been approved and shall be implemented forthwith.