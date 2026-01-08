The next Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) was on the agenda on Thursday as President Nikos Christodoulides met with the head of the European Court of Auditors (ECA), Tony Murphy, alongside court member Lefteris Christoforou, in Nicosia.

Speaking after the meeting, Christodoulides described the proposed EU budget for the 2028-2034 period as one of the most demanding dossiers facing the bloc, noting that negotiations on the MFF are “always difficult”.

Even so, he said he was confident consensus could be reached, stressing that discussions must be concluded by the end of the year, a timeline also supported by the presidents of the European Council and the European Commission.

At the same time, the President said the new framework must be shaped in a way that reflects the current challenges confronting the European Union.

He pointed to Cyprus’ experience since joining the bloc, saying that more than €4 billion has been channelled into projects benefiting citizens across the island.

Turning to the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), Christodoulides said a careful balance would be needed, adding that, in its role as EU Council president, Cyprus will host discussions at adviser level in March within the framework of the European Council.

For his part, Murphy described the meeting at the presidential palace as “very productive”, saying it covered a broad range of issues linked to Cyprus’ participation in the European Union.

He also referred to Cyprus’ performance under the Recovery and Resilience Facility, noting that the country is above the EU average in terms of absorption.

According to Murphy, Cyprus has so far absorbed 46 per cent of the roughly €1 billion allocated to it, with the full amount expected to be drawn down by August.

While acknowledging that further work remains, he said he was confident the programme would be fully implemented.

Murphy said the ECA expects substantial progress during Cyprus’ upcoming EU presidency, with key files advanced to a stage close to finalisation.

By way of example, Murphy cited the proposed EU budget for 2028-2034, estimated at around €2 trillion, expressing hope that negotiations among member states would move forward over the next six months under Cyprus’presidency.