The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) Council has officially released the detailed breakdown of market shares for its member firms for December 2025, providing a comprehensive overview of the trading landscape in Cyprus as the year drew to a close.

The announcement encompasses several specific datasets, including member performance both including and excluding the value of pre-agreed transactions for the final month of the year.

Beyond the monthly figures, the council provided cumulative data covering the entire period from January 1, 2025 to December 31, 2025, allowing for a full evaluation of annual brokerage activity.

“The calculation of the percentages above do not include the value of bonds,” the CSE Council said in a clarifying statement regarding the methodology used to determine the market rankings.

The first set of figures details the market shares inclusive of pre-agreed transactions for December 2025, where Argus Stockbrokers Ltd took the top position with 41.71 per cent of the market, driven by €7,920,000 in pre-agreed deals.

Conversely, the data offers a view of the market shares excluding these packages for the same month, highlighting that Mega Equity Fin. Serv. Ltd led organic trading with a 29.98 per cent share and a transaction value of €4,556,455.

For a broader perspective on the year’s performance, the annual table presents the total market share including pre-agreed transactions for the full 12-month period of 2025, showing CISCO Ltd in the lead with a 30.43 per cent share.

The annual cumulative value of transactions for shares reached a total of €340,977,327 across all members during the year, according to the official statistics.

Atlantic Securities Ltd also featured strongly in the year-end results, claiming the third position for the full year with a 16.78 per cent share including packages and a cumulative value of €57,219,149.

Stakeholders and investors look to these statistics as a primary indicator of which financial institutions are dominating the local equity market and driving liquidity.

By stripping out the value of bonds from these specific percentages, the council ensures that the data reflects pure stock market engagement rather than debt instrument volatility.