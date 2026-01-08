Demetra Holdings PLC has continued its strategic share buyback programme on the Cyprus Stock Exchange by purchasing 5,600 of its own shares during the trading session on January 7, 2026, as part of an ongoing effort to enhance shareholder value.

The company announced today that the acquisition was executed through The Cyprus Investment & Securities Corporation Ltd (CISCO) at a price of €1.58 per share.

This latest move follows a previous transaction conducted earlier in the week on January 5, 2026, where the investment group purchased an additional 5,400 shares at a price of €1.565 per share.

Both sets of transactions were carried out in accordance with the relevant regulations of the Cyprus Stock Exchange and the Circulars of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission.

“Demetra Holdings Plc wishes to inform investors that, in accordance with the relevant authorization of the Annual General Meeting dated June 24, 2025 and pursuant to the Companies Law, Cap.113, Article 57A, it proceeded with the purchase,” the firm stated in its official communication.

The January 7, 2026 transaction was split into three distinct lots, consisting of 571 shares, 4,000 shares, and 1,029 shares, all secured at the uniform price of €1.58.

The earlier session on January 5, 2026 saw the company acquire its total daily volume of 5,400 shares in a single transaction.

These buybacks represent the firm’s commitment to the mandate established during its Annual General Meeting held last summer on June 24, 2025.

By utilising its cash reserves to repurchase equity, the group is operating under the legal framework of Article 57A of the Companies Law to manage its capital structure.

Investors have been closely monitoring the company’s activity on the Cyprus Stock Exchange as it continues to execute these planned market interventions through CISCO.