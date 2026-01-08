An earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale was felt in the Paphos district on Thursday, the geological survey department reported.

The tremor occurred at 1.25pm and was centred near Ayia Marina, 23 kilometres east of Paphos, at a depth of 25 kilometres.

The quake was reportedly also felt in parts of Limassol.

Authorities said the tremor is linked to a seismic sequence that began with two stronger earthquakes on November 12, and has since produced more than 300 smaller quakes in the area.

The geological survey department warned this does not rule out the possibility of further significant tremors.