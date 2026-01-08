It is not so often that we get to report on suburban movie nights in Cyprus, yet the Fridays of this January bring something special. The Akropol Lympia Cinema-Theatre collaborates with the cultural services of the ministry of education and South Nicosia-Idalion municipality to present a cinema series that places the spotlight on Cypriot films.

Four local productions will shine this January, as every Friday night at 7pm, a Cypriot film will be screened. The programme begins on January 9 with The Man with the Answers by Stelios Kammitsis, a film about a former Greek diving champion and an eccentric German student who take an adventurous road trip of rediscovery, from Bari to Bavaria.

On January 16, Christos Siopahas’ Five Shillings Nylon will be screened. Set in 1940s Cyprus, the film follows a couple, outlaws and hunted, who arrive at a secluded mill house. When the man leaves the distraught woman in the hands of the miller and runs off, love and affection grow between them, only to be later disrupted.

Next is The Sock on January 23, a film by Kyros Papavassiliou in which he portrays a struggling film director who has an accident that leaves him temporarily disabled. He is assisted by his cousin, who is permanently disabled himself. The director decides to make a film about the accident and his days with his cousin, but everyone becomes an obstacle in the creation of the movie, especially the perpetrator of the accident.

The cinema evenings wrap up on January 30 with Africa Star by Adonis Floridis, which follows three generations of Cypriot women – mother, daughter and granddaughter – whose lives were tragically altered by one man’s submission to temptation.

Cypriot Cinema Nights

The Man with the Answers. January 9. Five Shillings Nylon. January 16. The Sock. January 23. Africa Star. January 30. Akropol Lympia Cinema-Theatre, Nicosia district. 7pm. In Greek and original languages. Free