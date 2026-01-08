Former president George Vassiliou has been hospitalised since January 6 in serious condition.

Okypy spokesman Charalambos Charilaou said Vassiliou, 94, was in the Nicosia general hospital and his health is considered to be serious.

Vassiliou – a well-known businessman – served as the third president of Cyprus from 1988 to 1993 and steered the island towards EU accession.

Vassiliou has three children with Androulla Vassiliou who, between March 2008 and February 2010, served as the European Commissioner for Health and then, until November 2014, the European Commissioner for Education, Culture, Multilingualism and Youth.