Greek systemic banks are expected within the next two weeks to announce the dates for releasing their 2025 financial results, alongside positive revisions to their business plans, as they prepare to intensify engagement with international investors.

According to Greek business outlet Newmoney, the four systemic banks are likely to publish their results in late February or early March, accompanied by detailed updates on changes to their strategic planning.

Following these announcements, at least some of the banks are expected to begin a series of investment roadshows, targeting the international investment community.

High on the agenda remain large dividend distributions, which are expected to continue into the coming year.

Based on current announcements, Piraeus Bank is set to distribute 50 per cent of its profits, amounting to €550 million, while Eurobank plans a payout of €700 million, also equivalent to 50 per cent.

National Bank of Greece is expected to distribute 60 per cent of profits, or €700 million, while Alpha Bank plans distributions of €425 million, corresponding to 50 per cent of its total profits.

However, following the anticipated upward revision of business plans, the overall approach points to total distributions of €2.5 billion, through a combination of cash dividends and share buybacks, with even higher levels not ruled out.

By comparison, systemic banks distributed €1.9 billion in dividends in 2024, while distributions for 2023 stood at €0.9 billion.

Citing banking sources, the outlet said that Greek banks are expected to remain at the centre of investor interest, both because of high payouts and because, according to international analysts, they continue to appear cheap relative to their European peers.

Indicatively, the average price-to-book value ratio in Europe stands at 1.8, compared with 1 to 1.2 for Greek banks.

As part of the revision of their business plans, the banks will present updated forecasts to investors through a series of international events.

The process begins on January 29 with a roadshow organised by Piraeus Securities in Paris.

This will be followed by the 22nd Morgan Stanley Financials Conference, taking place in London from March 17 to March 19, where Greek banks are preparing for what is described as a substantive debut before the global investment community.

Ahead of this, Piraeus Bank will hold a Capital Markets Day in London in early March, while the Wood financial conference will follow in New York from March 31 to April 1.

In addition, Alpha Bank has announced an investment day during the second quarter of the year.

Key developments expected to reshape prospects include Piraeus Bank’s exposure to National Insurance, which is projected to become a significant new revenue source.

For National Bank of Greece, an insurance sector partnership is expected to be announced, alongside the prospect of even higher shareholder distributions.

At the same time, international operations, particularly in Cyprus, are a central focus for Eurobank and Alpha Bank, with the latter expected to present strong growth in its investment arm.

Overall, 2025 is described as a milestone year for the Greek banking system, which is now entering a phase of maturity and outward expansion, leaving behind the restructuring era.

Higher distributions, revised strategies and stronger activity in insurance and international markets are shaping what banking executives see as a more ambitious growth narrative.

Against the backdrop of roadshows, global conferences and capital markets days, bank management teams are preparing to present a coherent growth story built on strong profitability, capital adequacy and a clear focus on shareholder value creation.

If current estimates are confirmed, Greek banks are expected not only to maintain international investor interest but also to seek a more prominent role on the European banking map, with dividends acting as their most powerful “passport”, the outlet said citing banking sources.