The Eratosthenes Centre of Excellence and India-based Pixxelspace India Private Limited (Pixxel) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), according to an official statement released this week.

The agreement sets out a framework for strategic collaboration spanning India, the European Union, the Middle East and North Africa, as well as additional international markets.

The statement from the centre further stated that the memorandum provides for the exploration of joint initiatives supporting innovation, research cooperation, technological development and market engagement, drawing on the complementary strengths of the two organisations.

Eratosthenes operates as a hub for research, innovation and Earth observation capabilities, while Pixxel is active in the development of advanced space technologies and solutions for both commercial and government applications.

The memorandum is viewed as an important step towards strengthening ties between the two entities and advancing cooperation in strategic areas linked to technological progress and international collaboration.

In this context, Eratosthenes also expressed its appreciation to the High Commission of India in Cyprus, and in particular to High Commissioner Manish and Subhash Jangala, for their support in facilitating the cooperation.

Acknowledgment was further extended to the Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy and to George Komodromos, acting permanent secretary, along with his team, for hosting a preparatory meeting earlier in November.

Both sides noted that the agreement opens the way for future joint efforts aimed at delivering meaningful, space-enabled innovation across multiple regions.