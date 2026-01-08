Another year full of substantial successes has been completed for Lidl Cyprus. At the heart of this journey are its people, who, through their daily efforts, dedication and teamwork, support the company’s growth and progress.

As a hands-on recognition of the contribution, in January, the company will pay an additional voucher provision of €350 gross to each member of its team.

This provision comes in addition to the established regular voucher programme of up to €200 that Lidl Cyprus offers for both Christmas and Easter every year, thus strengthening the overall recognition and support of its team.

“2025 was a year that, once again, highlighted the strength of our team,” noted Martin Brandenburger, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Lidl Cyprus.

“Our people, whether it be in our stores, logistics centres and offices are the reason why we continue to evolve and achieve high goals, by offering the Cypriot consumer the best value for money,” he continued.

“With this extraordinary additional benefit, we want to say a sincere ‘thank you’ for everything they offer. Together we continue, with the same energy and passion.”

With a firm orientation towards its values ​​and a focus on its people, Lidl Cyprus continues to invest in its team, recognising that success is built collectively. On an annual basis, the total investment in vouchers for the near-700 people of Lidl Cyprus reaches €500,000, confirming the company’s commitment to rewarding daily efforts.

Lidl: More to Value.

Follow Lidl Cyprus at the following links: