Limassol apartment sold for €15.2m in month’s top property deal

The most expensive property transaction recorded in Cyprus in October 2025 involved a three-floor apartment in Limassol, sold for €15.2 million, reinforcing the city’s continued dominance in the high-end real estate market.

In total, the ten highest-value property sales completed during the month amounted to €87.6m, according to an analysis by Ask Wire, the data analytics company combining real estate expertise with technology to track transactions, asking prices, and construction activity.

Once again, Limassol featured prominently, accounting for eight of the ten most expensive transactions nationwide.

By contrast, the remaining two deals were recorded in the Famagusta district, both in the Ayia Napa area.

The top transaction took place in Potamos Germasogeia, where the three-floor apartment changed hands for €15.2m.

Notably, the area appeared repeatedly in the rankings, with several high-value apartment sales recorded during the same month, emphasising its sustained appeal among buyers at the upper end of the market.

As a result, the eight Limassol transactions included in the top ten generated a combined value of nearly €77m.

Meanwhile, the two sales in free Famagusta were valued at approximately €11m.

Commenting on the findings, Ask Wire CEO Pavlos Loizou said that “Limassol continues to play a decisive role in the high-end property market.”

He added that it is “the district where transactions in the seven- and eight-figure range occur more frequently,” noting that sales of this magnitude, “especially involving apartments” are rarely seen in other districts.

Turning to Germasogeia specifically, Loizou said that “in that area in particular, we consistently observe high-value sales over time.”

At the same time, residential properties accounted for a substantial share of the month’s highest-value deals.

Four of the ten transactions were residential, including three apartments in Potamos Germasogeia and one house in Ayia Napa, together valued at €31.9m.

In addition, three fields were sold during October for a combined €16.9m.

The analysis is based on transaction data from the Cyprus Department of Lands and Surveys (DLS), processed by Ask Wire.