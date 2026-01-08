Nicosia has taken first place as Europe’s Best Cultural Capital for 2026 in the European Best Destinations rankings, the Nicosia tourism board (Etap) announced Thursday.

This recognition was based on a multi-level assessment combining quantitative data, the opinions of specialised cultural journalists and travel media, as well as the votes of thousands of travellers from more than 130 countries.

It stood out for the richness and authenticity of its cultural heritage, the dynamic contemporary artistic production, the high density of cultural infrastructure and the overall quality of the experience it offers visitors.

According to Etap the distinction is further confirmed by a Forbes feature, which ranks Nicosia first among Europe’s top ten cultural cities, naming it the cultural destination par excellence for 2026.

“Forbes highlights Nicosia as a city with a unique cultural identity, where history, modern creation and everyday life coexist harmoniously […] a city that not only preserves its past, but also creatively reinterprets it,” the statement adds.

Etap attributes the success to its “targeted strategic initiative and systematic actions” in close collaboration with the Nicosia municipality.

These included crafting “a clear and contemporary narrative for Nicosia”, mapping its cultural assets, and partnering with European Best Destinations.

“Nicosia is now emerging as a modern European capital of culture, experiences and creation, which deserves to be at the centre of European and international interest in 2026,” the statement added.