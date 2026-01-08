Thursday is overcast with fine dust in the atmosphere and temperatures reaching 19C inland, 21C along the coast and 14C in the highest mountains.

Winds will be a northeast to southeast gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, over slight seas.

Showers and isolated thunderstorms can be expected overnight, initially to the west and later on spreading across the island.

Winds will be a southwest to northwest moderate to fresh breeze of 4 to 5 Beaufort and a times strong, reaching 6 Beaufort, over rough seas.

Temperatures will drop to 9C inland, 12C along the coast and 4C in the highest mountains.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be cloudy with local showers and isolated thunderstorms, possibly with hail, and snow in the highest mountains.

Winds will be strong to near gale, with a respite on Saturday.

Temperatures will noticeably drop on Friday and rise to the seasonal average on Saturday and Sunday.