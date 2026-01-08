Police operations in urban areas continued on Wednesday night, during which seven people were arrested for drink driving, illegal possession of assault weapons, drugs and property, theft, speeding, and failure to appear before court.

The police stopped 371 vehicles and checked 214 passengers. They also searched 21 premises.

A total of 133 complaints were filed concerning traffic offences, including four for drink driving. Six vehicles were confiscated.

The police said the operations are being conducted in an effort to prevent crime, maintain public order and enhance the sense of security among the people.