Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou will once again honour bi-communal entrepreneurship in Cyprus this year, increasing the total prize fund of the Stelios Bi-Communal Awards for Business Co-operation to €500,000, as the initiative marks its 16th consecutive year.

The founder and owner of the easy family of brands and founder and chairman of the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation has reaffirmed his long-standing commitment to supporting co-operation between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, with the awards to be presented on June 4, 2026.

A total of 18 entrepreneurs, forming nine bi-communal business teams, will be recognised.

For the second consecutive year, Sir Stelios has proceeded with a further increase in the prize money, providing tangible support to the nine winning teams, each consisting of two members.

This financial backing is intended to create the conditions for reinvestment, growth and the further strengthening of business activities across both communities.

Under the 2026 scheme, the nine bi-communal teams will compete for a total prize fund of half a million euros. The Gold award will amount to €150,000, with €75,000 awarded to each entrepreneur.

Two teams will receive the Silver award, with a total allocation of €200,000, while each Silver Award-winning team will receive €100,000, split equally between the two members.

In addition, six teams will receive the Bronze award, with a total allocation of €150,000, corresponding to €25,000 per team, or €12,500 per entrepreneur.

Applications for the Stelios Bi-Communal awards open on Thursday, January 8, 2026, and will remain open until Thursday, April 30, 2026.

Interested teams may apply through the website of the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation.

Once the application form has been downloaded and completed, it must be submitted by email to Marios Missirlis ([email protected]).

According to the terms of the awards, the competition is open to Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot entrepreneurs whose business records an annual turnover of at least €10,000 and employs at least one additional person besides the owner.

Supporting documentation demonstrating joint business activity in both communities must also be submitted.

Previous winners and applicants from earlier years are also eligible to apply.

The winners of the Stelios Bi-Communal awards for Business Co-operation will be announced by Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou on Thursday, June 4, 2026.

The award ceremony will take place at the Head Offices of the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation, at 5 Markou Drakou Street in Nicosia.

Referring to the institution of the Bi-Communal Awards, Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou notes that entrepreneurship has the power to bring people together and to build bridges where divisions once prevailed.

For the second consecutive year, he adds, the Awards have been further strengthened, with the total prize fund reaching €500,000, offering the winning teams the opportunity to support their businesses and to continue their shared journey with stability and confidence.

At the same time, he points to the importance of co-operation, dialogue and shared responsibility for the future of Cyprus.

The Bi-Communal awards, he explains as their initiator and creator, extend beyond financial recognition, reflecting a belief in co-existence, in people, and in the power of collective effort, contributing to a Cyprus with vision and perspective, one that invests in peace.

Recognised as one of the longest-running initiatives promoting bi-communal co-operation in Cyprus, the Stelios Bi-Communal Awards mark 16 years in 2026.

With the inclusion of this year’s €500,000 prize fund, the total value of the Awards now reaches €5.3 million.

The Stelios Philanthropic Foundation, a non-profit organisation, supports charitable activities in the countries where Sir Stelios and his family have lived and worked, including Cyprus, Greece, the UK, Ireland, Monaco and France.

In Cyprus, its initiatives include the Bi-Communal Business Co-operation Awards and the Youth Entrepreneurship Awards, both offering financial support to winners.

In parallel, the “Food from the Heart” initiative provides food to thousands facing economic hardship, while the Foundation also offers financial assistance to vulnerable groups, those affected by major disasters, charitable organisations and students through university-level scholarships.