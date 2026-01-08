A subsidised training programme on warehouse organisation and management will take place on February 5, 2026 and February 11, 2026 in Nicosia, offering businesses and executives practical tools to improve productivity and operational efficiency across supply chains.

The programme, titled “Organisation and management of warehouses – a practical guide for optimal productivity and efficiency”, will be held at the Cleopatra Hotel in Nicosia.

Organisers said the warehouse is one of the most critical links in the supply chain, playing a decisive role in the smooth operation and competitiveness of a business.

They highlighted that, in practice, many warehouses operate without documented spatial planning, without standardised procedures, without appropriate support systems and with weak administrative organisation.

These shortcomings often lead to low productivity, waste of resources, delays and operational errors, they said.

The organisers stressed that the need for specialised training in warehouse organisation and management has become critical, enabling executives to design, organise and manage resources such as space, people, equipment and information systems more effectively.

They added that improved organisation can enhance efficiency, reduce operating costs and increase customer satisfaction.

Upon completion of the programme, participants are expected to be able to describe the basic principles of warehouse spatial organisation, understand core warehouse functions and processes, and identify key types of equipment and information systems including WMS, barcodes and RF terminals.

Participants will also gain the ability to design effective warehouse layouts, apply principles of functional organisation and workflow optimisation, and manage performance indicators and costing models.

The stated aim of the programme is to provide comprehensive training in the principles, methods and techniques required for the effective organisation and management of warehouses, with the goal of achieving maximum productivity and operational efficiency.

The programme will cover rational spatial planning, optimisation of operations, utilisation of computerised support systems, and the application of modern management and staffing practices in warehouse environments.

The training is aimed at general managers, logistics managers, warehouse and inventory managers, and operations managers.

The programme will be delivered by Konstantinos Chrysikopoulos, an expert with more than 35 years of experience in supply chain and operational management.

He has held senior management roles and led projects in Greece, Cyprus, Romania and the Middle East.

His academic background includes a degree in business administration and statistics, a postgraduate qualification in logistics and APICS-CSCP certification.

In addition to executive roles, he has led numerous warehouse reorganisation, WMS and ERP projects.

He is also active in professional training, having delivered more than 5,000 hours of seminars internationally on logistics, supply chain, forecasting, inventory control and AI-driven automation.

The programme will run from 08.45 to 17.00 on both training days and will be delivered in Greek.

The final participation cost after subsidy is €160, down from an original cost of €440, following a €280 subsidy from the Cyprus Human Resources Development Authority (Anad).

The training is subsidised and participation requires registration through both the organisers and the ERMIS digital platform.

Interested participants are required to submit their electronic participation form no later than January 26, 2026.

Organisers said that additional information and the programme application number will be sent to participating companies approximately one week before the seminar.

They clarified that this application number will be used to complete registration through the ERMIS platform.

For businesses wishing to participate in subsidised training programmes, registration on the ERMIS platform is mandatory and applies to both companies and individuals.

Payment can be made by cheque payable to the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry, by bank deposit, or via JCC Smart, with cash payments not accepted under Anad regulations.