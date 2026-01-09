The independent power transmission operator (Admie) took part in the Eastern Mediterranean regional meeting of the association of Mediterranean transmission system operators (Med-TSO), held in Amman, Jordan.

According to an announcement following the meeting, discussions turned to the next steps for strengthening electricity interconnectivity across the Mediterranean.

The Greek operator was represented by its director of International Relations and vice president of Med-TSO, Theodoros Tsakiris, who outlined Admie’s role in shaping the Mediterranean Master Plan under the TEASIMED 2 programme.

The plan, with time horizons extending to 2030 and 2040, maps out key interconnection projects that Admie is either implementing, supporting or planning.

Against that backdrop, Tsakiris pointed to major electricity links involving Greece, including the interconnections with Cyprus and Israel through the Great Sea Interconnector, with Egypt via the GREGY project, and the planned link with Saudi Arabia.

Particular emphasis was placed on the Saudi-Greek Interconnection, which he described as a landmark project that would, for the first time, physically connect Europe with the Arabian Peninsula through Greece.

He linked the project to the broader India-Middle East-Europe Corridor (IMEC) economic and geopolitical corridor, noting that it aligns closely with the European Commission’s strategic priorities for the Mediterranean, as well as Med-TSO’s objective of deepening energy cooperation with Gulf countries and the regional grid operator, Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority (GCCIA).

The meeting was held within the framework of the EU-co-financed TEASIMED 2 initiative, which aims to accelerate the integration of electricity systems across the Mediterranean basin.

Participants exchanged views on how to move towards a more interconnected and sustainable regional grid, focusing not only on specific interconnection projects but also on the regulatory and financial frameworks needed to support them.

The expanded session brought together a broad range of stakeholders, including the EU Ambassador to Jordan, representatives of Jordan’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, European institutions, as well as executives from transmission system operators, regulatory authorities and regional energy organisations from across the Mediterranean.

Med-TSO’s next conference under the TEASIMED 2 programme is scheduled to take place in Marrakech in January 2026, followed by a review conference in Brussels in February.