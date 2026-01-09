An exciting family performance by Theatro Piccolo is coming to Larnaca for one night only, bringing a 3D hologram to the stage for the first time. The Once Upon…a Country performance (Mia fora kai… mia chora) is a show this January 18 that promises to impress both children and adults.

Three different cultures come together and are presented on Larnaca’s G. Lycourgos Theatre stage as the play blends three fairy tales. Italy’s fairy tale Pepito’s Hat, meets India’s The Drum and China’s The Seed to create a performance full of imagination, humour and emotion, bearing the distinctive signature of Theatre Piccolo.

A single performance on January 18 at 11am in Greek will take place, revealing a giant book on stage that opens to tell the stories. The performance takes audiences on a journey through three cultures in a truly original way, combining live actors, contemporary puppetry techniques, storytelling and audio-visual magic.

The customs, traditions and culture of each country unfold before the young audience’s eyes through wise and everyday characters, creating a world filled with wisdom, humour, courage, love, boldness and kindness. This is a performance that reminds spectators that every person has their own story, yet deep down everyone is searching for the same thing.

Once Upon…a Country

Family-friendly theatre performance combining fairy tales from Italy, China and India. By Piccolo Theate. January 18. G. Lycourgos Theatre, Larnaca. 11am. In Greek. www.ticketmaster.cy