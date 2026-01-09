The foreign ministry on Friday reiterated its advisory against all travel to Iran as anti-government protests in the country continued and intensified.

It said Cypriots have been advised against all travel to Iran since August 5, 2024, and that those who find themselves in the country “are advised to remain vigilant and closely monitor developments and information from international and local media”.

They are also advised to implement maximum security measures.

Additionally, Cypriots in Iran are invited to register their presence on the island’s Connect2CY online platform.

In case of emergency, they can also contact the Cypriot embassy in Tehran, which is located at 9 Mahmoud Razi Street, Reza Ali Hosseini Street, Zaferanieh, 1988934611.

The embassy can also be contacted by telephone at (+98) 212 217 99 13, and by email at [email protected].

The ministry in Nicosia is also contactable by telephone at (+357) 22 651113 on weekdays between 8.30am and 3.30pm, and its crisis management department can be contacted at (+357) 22 801000 or (+357) 22 651295 during the same hours.

Outside of those hours, the ministry’s emergency contact number is (+357) 97 775998.

As many as 45 demonstrators have been reported as dead since protests broke out towards the end of last month, with violent clashes between security forces and demonstrators occurring in recent days.

Videos verified by both AFP and the BBC showed large crowds of protesters marching through Tehran and other cities, and other media reports have suggested that demonstrations have now reached all 31 of the country’s provinces.