Retail trade volumes in Cyprus recorded the strongest annual growth in the EU in November 2025, as consumer spending accelerated on the island, while monthly gains across Europe remained modest, according to Eurostat.

Across the European Union and the euro area, seasonally adjusted retail trade volume increased by 0.2 per cent in November 2025 compared with October 2025.

In October 2025, retail trade volumes had grown by 0.3 per cent in the euro area and by 0.2 per cent in the EU.

On an annual basis, the calendar-adjusted retail sales index rose by 2.3 per cent in both the euro area and the EU in November 2025 compared with November 2024.

Eurostat data showed that Cyprus stood out among member states, recording the highest annual increase in total retail trade volume at 8.5 per cent.

This marked a significantly stronger performance than in Portugal, where retail volumes rose by 6.5 per cent, and Denmark, which recorded an increase of 6.2 per cent.

By contrast, annual declines in retail trade were observed in Romania, Slovakia, Austria and Luxembourg, with Romania recording the steepest fall at 4.6 per cent.

At euro area level, retail trade volumes in November 2025 increased by 1.1 per cent for food, drinks and tobacco compared with the same month a year earlier.

Sales of non-food products, excluding automotive fuel, rose by 3.5 per cent in the euro area on an annual basis.

Retail volumes for automotive fuel in specialised stores increased by 1.1 per cent in the euro area compared with November 2024.

In the EU as a whole, retail trade volumes increased by 0.8 per cent for food, drinks and tobacco year on year.

Sales of non-food products, excluding automotive fuel, rose by 3.6 per cent across the EU, while automotive fuel in specialised stores increased by 2.0 per cent.

On a monthly basis, developments across the euro area were mixed in November 2025 compared with October.

Retail trade volumes in the euro area declined by 0.2 per cent for food, drinks and tobacco.

Sales of non-food products, excluding automotive fuel, increased by 0.4 per cent in the euro area.

Retail volumes for automotive fuel in specialised stores fell slightly by 0.1 per cent in the euro area.

In the EU overall, retail trade volumes for food, drinks and tobacco remained unchanged on a monthly basis.

Sales of non-food products, excluding automotive fuel, increased by 0.4 per cent in the EU in November.

Retail volumes for automotive fuel in specialised stores were stable across the EU compared with October.

Among member states, the strongest monthly increases in total retail trade volume were recorded in Luxembourg, Portugal and Denmark, with Luxembourg posting a rise of 5.8 per cent.

The largest monthly declines were observed in Croatia, Belgium and Slovakia, where retail volumes fell by 2.2 per cent, 1.6 per cent and 1.5 per cent respectively.