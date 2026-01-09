Cyprus recorded a trade deficit of €7.28 billion during the first eleven months of 2025, as imports continued to outweigh exports, according to provisional figures released by the state statistical service (Cystat).

Total imports of goods in November 2025 stood at €1.04bn, down from €1.16bn in November 2024, reflecting a decrease of 10.6 per cent.

Imports from other EU member states amounted to €595.70 million, while imports from third countries reached €442.70 million, compared with €657.50 million and €503.90 million respectively in November 2024.

Imports during November 2025 included the transfer of economic ownership of vessels valued at €10.00mn, significantly lower than the €138.70mn recorded in the same month of the previous year.

The total exports of goods in November 2025 rose to €407.10mn, compared with €382.90mn in November 2024, marking an increase of 6.3 per cent.

Exports to EU member states amounted to €106.50mn, while exports to third countries reached €300.60mn, up from €83.10mn and €299.80mn respectively a year earlier.

Exports in November 2025 also included the transfer of economic ownership of vessels, with a total value of €42.60mn, compared to €55.50mn in November 2024.

For the period January–November 2025, total imports of goods reached €12.31bn, up from €11.20bn in the corresponding period of 2024, representing an increase of 9.9 per cent.

Total exports of goods over the same period amounted to €5.03bn, compared with €4.81bn in January–November 2024, recording an increase of 4.5 per cent.

As a result, the trade deficit widened to €7.28bn in January-November 2025, up from €6.39bn in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Final data for October 2025 show that total imports of goods stood at €1.15bn, down from €1.27bn in October 2024, reflecting a decrease of 8.9 per cent.

Exports of domestically produced products, including stores and provisions for ships and aircraft, amounted to €247.70mn in October 2025, compared with €296.40mn in October 2024, recording a decrease of 16.4 per cent.

Domestic exports of industrial products, excluding stores and provisions for ships and aircraft, fell to €238.70mn in October 2025 from €289.00mn a year earlier.

Domestic exports of agricultural products, excluding stores and provisions for ships and aircraft, increased to €7.80mn in October 2025, compared with €6.10mn in October 2024.

Exports of foreign products, including stores and provisions for ships and aircraft, amounted to €143.30mn in October 2025, down from €150.40mn in October 2024, reflecting a decrease of 4.7 per cent.

The main categories of exports of domestically produced goods for the period January-October 2025, excluding stores and provisions for ships and aircraft, were mineral fuels and oils valued at €2.00bn, halloumi cheese at €309.70mn, and pharmaceutical products at €289.70mn.