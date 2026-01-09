Cyprus recorded one of the sharpest monthly declines in industrial producer prices in November 2025, according to a report by Eurostat.

According to Eurostat’s first estimates, industrial producer prices in Cyprus fell by 0.8 per cent in November compared with October 2025, placing the country among the member states with the steepest monthly decreases.

Across the euro area, industrial producer prices rose by 0.5 per cent month on month in November, while prices in the European Union as a whole increased by 0.6 per cent.

This followed more modest increases of 0.1 per cent in both the euro area and the EU in October 2025.

On an annual basis, industrial producer prices in November 2025 were lower than a year earlier, declining by 1.7 per cent in the euro area and by 1.3 per cent across the EU.

At euro area level, monthly data showed energy prices rising sharply by 1.8 per cent compared with October, while prices for intermediate goods increased by 0.3 per cent and capital goods by 0.1 per cent.

Prices for durable consumer goods rose by 0.3 per cent, while non-durable consumer goods recorded a slight decline of 0.2 per cent.

When energy was excluded, total industrial prices in the euro area increased by 0.1 per cent over the month.

In the EU, a similar pattern was observed, with energy prices rising by 1.9 per cent, intermediate goods up by 0.2 per cent, capital goods by 0.1 per cent and durable consumer goods by 0.2 per cent.

Prices for non-durable consumer goods in the EU fell by 0.2 per cent, while total industry prices excluding energy rose by 0.1 per cent.

Eurostat said the largest monthly increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Ireland at 4.4 per cent, followed by Sweden at 1.9 per cent and Bulgaria and Greece, both at 1.6 per cent.

By contrast, the largest monthly declines were observed in Slovakia at 0.9 per cent, Cyprus at 0.8 per cent and Spain at 0.5 per cent.

On a year-on-year basis in the euro area, prices for energy fell sharply by 7.4 per cent in November 2025 compared with the same month of 2024.

Over the same period, prices increased by 0.4 per cent for intermediate goods, by 1.8 per cent for capital goods, by 2.0 per cent for durable consumer goods and by 1.1 per cent for non-durable consumer goods.

Eurostat said total industrial prices excluding energy in the euro area rose by 1.0 per cent year on year.

In the EU, annual energy prices declined by 6.1 per cent, while intermediate goods rose by 0.3 per cent, capital goods by 1.7 per cent, durable consumer goods by 1.7 per cent and non-durable consumer goods by 1.3 per cent.

Overall industrial prices excluding energy in the EU increased by 0.9 per cent year on year.

The largest annual decreases in industrial producer prices across the EU were recorded in Luxembourg at 5.5 per cent, Portugal at 3.8 per cent and Ireland at 3.6 per cent.

The highest annual increases were observed in Bulgaria at 13.8 per cent, Romania at 4.9 per cent and Estonia at 3.2 per cent.