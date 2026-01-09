Cyprus’ aim during its EU presidency is to act as a sincere mediator towards reaching a widely acceptable deal, particularly regarding the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), Agriculture Minister Maria Panayiotou said on Friday.

Outlining the presidency’s priorities in the sectors of agriculture, fishing and the environment, during an event in Nicosia, Panayiotou said Cyprus aspired to deliver a greener, more resilient and competitive Europe.

Panayiotou said the agricultural and fisheries sectors fall primarily under the pillar of autonomy through competitiveness, with agriculture, fisheries and aquaculture at the core of Cyprus’ priorities.

“Our goal is to strengthen the competitiveness, sustainability and attractiveness of the European agricultural and fisheries sector,” the minister said, adding that the main objective was to promote a fair, competitive and sustainable primary sector.

Cyprus’ priorities concern four distinct thematic pillars, which are inextricably linked, namely an agricultural policy that strengthens the competitiveness and sustainability of European agriculture, an agricultural sector that ensures European food production and strengthens trade, a single market equipped with simplified and effective tools to address market pressures and challenges, and a strengthened Common Fisheries Policy that supports sustainable resources and the long-term prosperity of coastal communities.

Panayiotou said “we want a strong CAP with a stable, specific and sustainable future”. Emphasis, she added, would be placed on ensuring a fair and stable income for producers and strengthening the position of farmers in the food supply chain.

“Efforts will be made to create conditions for resilient external trade with third countries, based on international trade rules and ensuring a level playing field for all European farmers,” she added.

The minister said the Cyprus EU presidency would promote discussions on the evaluation of legislation on unfair trading practices, the simplification of legislation, strengthening the position of farmers in the common market supply chain, and the early warning of market disruptions.

Regarding environment and climate, the focus of the agenda is the European Green Deal and the urgent need to address the triple planetary crisis: climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution, she said.

“During our presidency, our work will focus on five interlinked thematic areas that shape Europe’s environmental and economic future,” namely water resilience and climate adaptation, climate policy, the circular economy, zero pollution, and the bioeconomy strategy, she said.