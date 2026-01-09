Cyprus will leverage its geographical position to boost relations between the European Union and countries in the Middle East during its six-month term as the holder of the Council of the EU’s rotating presidency, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Thursday.

“The Republic of Cyprus will not only continue but will also substantially strengthen its efforts to further strengthen relations between the EU and the countries of the wider Middle East region. We will do so by leveraging our geographical position, our political credibility, and our longstanding knowledge of the specificities of the region,” he said.

He added that those traits “constitute advantages of responsibility and added value, both for Europe itself and for the region”, before speaking about the effect of Wednesday’s opening ceremony for the six-month term on those relations.

“A symbolic and substantive confirmation of this will was the simultaneous presence at yesterday’s opening ceremony … of the leadership of the EU together with a significant number of leaders and representatives of countries in the region,” he said.

This, he added, “reflects in practice the role of Cyprus as a point of reference and dialogue between Europe and the wider region”.

He then said he welcomes “with particular satisfaction” Thursday’s EU-Jordan summit in Amman, saying that it “comes as a follow-up” to the EU-Egypt summit which was held in Brussels in October last year.

“These summits confirm the gradual but substantial upgrading of cooperation between Europe and the region, for which we, the Republic of Cyprus, have worked consistently and with dedication,” he said.

On this point, he said he also attaches “particular importance” to the joint visit of European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Antonio Costa to Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon.

He added that the Cypriot government “seeks to promote this structured relationship” during a planned informal meeting of leaders of EU member states and neighbouring countries which is set to take place in April.

This meeting, he said, will be paired with “tangible and specific actions on the part of the EU” with regard to its relations with the Middle East.

“Cyprus will continue to play an active and responsible role in promoting these efforts, in particular during its presidency of the Council of the EU, leveraging its institutional position and its political credibility,” he said.

“With consistency and commitment, our country contributes to the formation of a framework for substantive dialogue and cooperation, aiming at stability, security and progress, for the benefit of both Europe and the wider region.”