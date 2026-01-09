Cyprus recorded a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate below the EU average in November 2025, according to Eurostat data, reflecting relatively favourable labour market conditions compared with the wider bloc.

The unemployment rate in Cyprus stood at 4.3 per cent in November, corresponding to around 23,000 people, marking a slight increase from October, when unemployment was recorded at 4.2 per cent or approximately 22,000 people.

Across the European Union, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in November remained unchanged at 6.0 per cent compared with October.

In the 21-country eurozone, unemployment also held steady at 6.3 per cent in November, showing no change from the previous month.

The highest seasonally adjusted unemployment rate among the EU’s 27 member states in November was recorded in Spain at 10.4 per cent.

Spain was followed by Finland with an unemployment rate of 10.1 per cent and Sweden at 9.0 per cent.

The lowest unemployment rate in the EU was registered in Malta at 3.1 per cent.

Czechia and Poland followed closely, both recording unemployment rates of 3.2 per cent.

Turning to youth unemployment, a total of 2.92 million people under the age of 25 were unemployed in the European Union in November 2025.

Of these, 2.33 million young people were unemployed in the eurozone.

The youth unemployment rate in the EU stood at 15.1 per cent in November, slightly lower than the 15.2 per cent recorded in October.

In the eurozone, youth unemployment eased to 14.6 per cent from 14.8 per cent in the previous month.

No monthly figure for youth unemployment in Cyprus was published for November, as the country reports youth unemployment data on a quarterly basis.

In November 2025, the female unemployment rate in the EU stood at 6.2 per cent, unchanged from October.

The male unemployment rate in the EU was recorded at 5.8 per cent, also remaining stable compared with the previous month.

Within the eurozone, female unemployment declined slightly to 6.5 per cent from 6.6 per cent in October.

By contrast, male unemployment in the eurozone remained unchanged at 6.1 per cent.

In Cyprus, female unemployment edged down to 4.2 per cent in November from the previous month.

At the same time, male unemployment in Cyprus rose to 4.5 per cent from 4.1 per cent in October.