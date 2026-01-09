The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has extended the deadline for regulated entities to submit vital information regarding the AMLA Regulation to January 12, 2026, while simultaneously launching a new clarifications portal to assist firms with the reporting process.

Following the initial guidance issued on December 31, 2025, the regulator informed firms that a specific clarifications section has been published and is now accessible to the public.

This section has been established following queries received from regulated entities and aims to provide further guidance based on the questions submitted by industry participants.

The document will be periodically updated with additional clarifications as necessary until the final submission deadline arrives.

Regulated entities are encouraged to consult this document and to continue submitting any questions to the dedicated risk statistics email address until January 8, 2026.

The CySEC would like to inform all regulated entities that the deadline for the submission of the form has been extended to Monday, January 12, 2026, at the latest.

Entities that have already submitted the required form are requested by the regulator to review their submission and ensure full alignment with the newly published clarifications.

Resubmission may be required in cases where the previously provided data does not meet the updated standards, the commission noted in its latest correspondence.