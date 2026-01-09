The EU Council’s decision on Friday to approve signing EU-Mercosur agreements has been hailed as a “historic milestone” by President Nikos Christodoulides.

In a post on X, Christodoulides said Cyprus’ EU presidency would “continue to deliver”.

“Today’s Council decision to authorise the signature of the EU-Mercosur agreements marks a historic milestone. A Union Open to the World. With an open, robust trade policy. The Cyprus Presidency will continue to deliver,” the president wrote.

EU states gave the go-ahead on Friday for the bloc to sign its largest free trade accord with the South American group Mercosur, more than 25 years after talks began, following months of wrangling to secure enough support.

Commerce Minister Michael Damianos said the deal was a “historic step”.

“After over 25 years, today’s [Friday’s] decisions mark a historic step towards strengthening the EU’s strategic partnership with Mercosur,” he said.

According to the Minister, “in a time of increasing global uncertainty, it is essential to strengthen our political cooperation, deepen our economic ties and uphold our shared commitment to sustainable development.”

“These agreements will create new opportunities for businesses on both sides, while ensuring strong safeguards for our most sensitive sectors and a fair, sustainable framework for trade,” he said.