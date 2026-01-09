The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) on Friday announced changes to the composition and weightings of its main indices, as EUROBANK S.A. joins key benchmarks and weight caps are adjusted to reflect updated market data.

The exchange said the changes were made under Rule 2.2 of the Ground Rules for the Management of the CSE Indices, based on data applicable on January 8, 2026.

The share of “EUROBANK S.A.” has been added to the compositions of both the CSE General Index and the CSE Main Market Index, with a weight coefficient of 67 per cent.

For the CSE General Index, shares whose weight exceeds 25 per cent of the index total will be capped at that level.

As a result, the share of “Bank of Cyprus Holdings Plc” will be weighted with a weight factor of 0.103565, while the share of “EUROBANK S.A.” will be weighted with a factor of 0.032334, as both exceed the 25 per cent threshold.

The CSE said that the current weight factor for “DEMETRA HOLDINGS PLC” will be removed, as its participation no longer exceeds 25 per cent of the total weight of the CSE General Index.

For the CSE Main Market Index, shares whose participation exceeds 30 per cent of the index total will be capped at that level.

Under this adjustment, the share of “Bank of Cyprus Holdings Plc” will carry a weight factor of 0.078274, while “EUROBANK S.A.” will be weighted with a factor of 0.024438, as both exceed the 30 per cent threshold.

The current weight factors for “DEMETRA HOLDINGS PLC” and “LOGICOM PUBLIC LTD” will be removed from the CSE Main Market Index, as their participation no longer exceeds 30 per cent of the index total.

The CSE said that all of the above changes will come into effect on January 12, 2026.