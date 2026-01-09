Investigations are underway to identify a suspect accused of throwing a firecracker at a house in the Ayios Tychonas area of Limassol in the early hours of Friday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1.50am when an unknown individual attacked the house with fireworks and an incendiary object that went off in the waste ground next to the home.

The plot is adjacent to the home of a 39-year-old man and his wife.

It has since been cordoned off by police.

Limassol police are continuing their investigation into the case and are currently examining closed-circuit video footage, which recorded a person moving in the area before the explosion.