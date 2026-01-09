The fire brigade is on alert and responding to incidents as near gale force winds are battering areas across Cyprus.

Spokesman Andreas Kettis said the fire brigade had already responded to 12 incidents in Nicosia, ten of which were to remove fallen trees and two to remove a pergola and awnings that had been carried away by the wind.

In Limassol, there had been four incidents, two of which to remove fallen trees and one for tin sheets, as well as sparks flying from electricity wires.

Kettis said Famagusta reported one fallen tree.