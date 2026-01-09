A batch of Durex condoms was recalled from the Cypriot market after being identified as counterfeit, with the health ministry on Friday calling on customers not to use the item and return to the relevant salespoint.

According to the Cyprus Medical Devices Authority, the recall concerns the batch 1001822485 of Durex’ “Thin Feel” condoms, with the expiration date 06/2029.

The ministry emphasised that efforts to withdraw the product from the Cypriot market were ongoing and that further announcements would be made public in case that similar counterfeit products were found.

Meanwhile, investigations into the case has been launched with the competent authorities.