Cyprus contributed to another solid year for Greek retailer Jumbo Group in 2025, as the company reported full-year sales growth of 7.22 per cent despite significant supply-chain disruptions in Greece and internationally.

For most of the year, performance remained strong. Over the January–November period, group sales were running at close to 8 per cent year on year, underlining steady consumer demand across its core markets, including Cyprus.

That trend, however, eased in December, traditionally the most critical month for the sector. Growth for the month slowed to 4.14 per cent year on year, almost half the pace recorded over the year as a whole.

The deviation from the annual average was largely attributed to supply-chain disruptions during the holiday period, stemming from widely reported road network blockades.

These affected not only domestic distribution but, more critically, the flow of exports to neighbouring countries.

Against that backdrop, the group’s management said that in today’s complex economic and geopolitical environment, Greece cannot afford to place the economy second.

Safeguarding the domestic market and ensuring uninterrupted export flows are essential, it noted, particularly in light of the country’s demographic challenges and the importance of maintaining economic resilience.

Turning to shareholder returns, the company announced that an extraordinary general meeting has been scheduled for February 4, 2026, with the approval of a new extraordinary cash distribution on the agenda.

The proposed distribution amounts to €67.18 million, or €0.50 per share, drawn from extraordinary reserves arising from taxed and undistributed profits of previous financial years.

Subject to shareholder approval, the ex-dividend date has been set for 23 March 2026, with a record date of 24 March and payment scheduled for March 30.

Performance across markets remained broadly positive. In Cyprus, network sales rose by around 5 per cent year on year in December, while growth for the full year reached approximately 8 per cent.

Greece followed, with net sales of the parent company, excluding intragroup transactions, up by about 6 per cent in December and roughly 9 per cent for the year as a whole.

Bulgaria delivered a stronger December, posting growth of around 8 per cent including online sales, although full-year performance settled at about 5 per cent.

Romania saw a marginal decline of 0.1 per cent in December, including online activity, but still closed the year with overall growth of approximately 4 per cent.

On the investment front, 2025 saw the opening of a new company-owned hyperstore in Timisoara, Romania, alongside the launch of the group’s e-shop in Bulgaria.

As of the end of December, Jumbo operated 89 stores across four countries, comprising 53 in Greece, six in Cyprus, 10 in Bulgaria and 20 in Romania. The group also runs e-shops in Greece, Cyprus, Romania and Bulgaria.

In periods without new store additions, management said it continues to focus on the strategic acquisition of leased properties where commercially justified, aiming to reduce operating costs, optimise real-estate utilisation and enhance capital returns.

During 2025, three leased stores in Greece were acquired, lifting the proportion of company-owned stores to around 70 per cent.

Beyond its directly operated network, Jumbo maintains a presence through franchise partnerships, with 43 branded stores across seven countries, including Albania, Kosovo, Serbia, North Macedonia, Bosnia, Montenegro and Israel.

Fox Group, which holds the exclusive Jumbo franchise for Israel and Canada, plans to expand its Israeli network by five to six stores in 2026.

It is also preparing to open three Jumbo stores in Ontario within the same year, provided no complications arise that could delay the launches.