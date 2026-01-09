Labour Minister Marinos Mousiouttas met on Friday with the social partners to discuss pension reforms – which he described as “emblematic” – the minimum wage and the decree in place for the employment of students from third countries.

Speaking after the first meeting of the labour advisory board since he was appointed minister in the recent reshuffle, Mousiouttas said the government’s plan was to get the pension reforms passed by the House before it dissolved ahead of the 2026 parliamentary elections and begin implementing it in 2027.

Referring to the minimum wage, the labour minister said the decree came into force on January 1 and now the social partners were to monitor its implementation and record its impact on the economy.

The adequacy of the minimum wage will also be further discussed, he said, adding that discussions on the hourly minimum wage will begin immediately.

The decree regarding students from third countries will be discussed at a later date due to insufficient time on Friday and in the meantime the social partners will submit their positions in writing.

Regarding the expansion of collective agreements to cover more employees, in accordance with an EU directive, Mousiouttas said discussions on the bill should be wrapped up as soon as possible because “we are already running late”.