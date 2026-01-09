Taxi drivers in Larnaca will hold a four-hour work stoppage on Tuesday, 13 January, from 7am to 11am, according to an announcement made by the taxi union (Poat) on Friday.

The union warned that if authorities do not take immediate action, a 24-hour strike will follow on January 20, with an indefinite strike planned from 28 January.

Drivers say repeated meetings with the transport ministry have failed to produce results, leaving them to face “a question of pure professional survival.”

They are demanding that ride-hailing apps from outside Larnaca stop operating at the airport and that all taxi rules are strictly enforced.

The union said the responsibility for further developments will rest with authorities who failed to act.