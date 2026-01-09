Photovoltaic panels will be installed in the parking areas of Famagusta and Limassol general hospitals within 2027, after a contract was signed on Friday between the state health services organisation (Okypy) and the electricity authority (EAC).

“A photovoltaic system with a capacity of approximately 2.7 megawatts can be developed at the Limassol general hospital and a system with a capacity of 0.8 megawatts in Famagusta,” the EAC said.

The PV panels will be placed on metal shelters, which will simultaneously provide shade for visitors.

Energy Minister Michael Damianos emphasised that the use of the solar energy from the hospital’s parking lots will play a significant part in covering the facilities’ energy needs and strengthen the exemplary role that public bodies need to play in the green transition.

“This will contribute to the reduction of energy costs and [the hospitals] environmental footprint,” he said.

Health Minister Neophytos Charalambides said that the installation of PV infrastructure played a critical role for the energy upgrade of public hospitals.

“We are strengthening the sustainability of the health system, reducing energy costs and contributing actively to the protection of the environment,” Charalambides said.

“The new agreement leverages the experience from the successful cooperation between EAC and Okypy within the framework of which a 1.3 megawatts photovoltaic system was installed at Nicosia general hospital, which was put into operation in October 2024, achieving significant energy and environmental benefits,” the EAC said.

There, metal shelters featuring more than 2,000 PV panels were installed in the car parks, providing visitors and patients with parking options and protecting vehicles from sunlight and rain.

The cost of the project amounted to €1.8 million excluding taxes, funded by the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Plan and was completed within eight months.