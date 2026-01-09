At least 17 flights between Dubai and Iranian cities including Tehran, Shiraz and Mashhad scheduled for Friday and operated by flydubai have been cancelled, the Dubai Airports website showed.

The website did not provide a reason for the cancellations, but a countrywide internet blackout was reported in Iran on Thursday and extended into Friday as authorities moved to curb expanding protests.

Nationwide protests over economic hardships started at the end of December, and have shaken the country.

Flydubai was not immediately available for comment.

In addition, Turkish media have said Turkish Airlines cancelled 17 flights, Turkey’s Ajet cancelled six flights and budget carrier Pegasus Airlines cancelled flights to Iranian cities on Friday.

At least two flights between Qatar’s Doha and Tehran scheduled for Friday were also cancelled, Hamad International Airport website showed.