The invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to the opening ceremony for Cyprus’ presidency of the EU Council was a welcome decision by President Nikos Christodoulides, who had also travelled to Kyiv last month for a meeting with Ukraine’s beleaguered leader.

These actions underline the Republic’s complete break with the Russian Federation which had been set in motion soon after the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Admittedly, Cyprus, despite the Anastasiades government’s very cozy relations with Moscow, had no choice but to align itself with the EU which took a united stand against the invasion and imposed sanctions in Moscow.

As foreign minister of that government, Christodoulides enjoyed very close ties with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, more than once dropping everything to visit Moscow at his request. On becoming president Christodoulides distanced himself from Moscow and successfully pursued the strengthening relations with the United States.

The close ties with Russia, for which Cyprus governments were regularly criticised by EU partners and the US Congress, were consigned to the scrap heap of history by Christodoulides as he worked on the ‘strategic partnership’ with the United States. Last month’s meeting with Zelenskiy and the invitation extended to him was the ultimate confirmation that Cyprus’s pro-West choice was irreversible, at least for as long as Christodoulides is in office.

Cyprus, which has also been the victim of invasion and occupation by a much more powerful neighbour, would have become an international laughingstock if it failed to condemn Russia’s brutal aggression against Ukraine. This why the Christodoulides government has consistently backed Ukraine and invited Zelenskiy to Wednesday’s opening ceremony which was also attended by EU big-wigs, such as the presidents of the Commission and the EU Council. The president, Zelenskiy and the two EU officials met at the presidential palace on Wednesday to discuss support for Ukraine.

“We will work actively to ensure that European support for Ukraine remains strong, united and unwavering,” Christodoulides wrote on ‘X’ after the meeting. Zelenskiy wanted more progress on Ukraine’s EU accession course and European security guarantees against the possibility of renewed Russian attack. In his speech at the evening opening ceremony, Zelenskiy asked for the upgrading of EU sanctions against Russia, although he also expressed the hope that peace would be achieved during the Cyprus presidency – a case of wishful thinking perhaps.

What is important is that the Cyprus Republic used the start of its presidency to give a platform to Zelenskiy – it did not hide or sit on the fence – making it clear that his country has the full backing of the EU, even if there is one or two members siding with Moscow.