Police and the game and fauna service on Friday said they are investigating a case of poaching in Nisou.

Officers were sent to the area shortly before 9pm on Tuesday following information that individuals were illegally in possession of firearms.

At the scene, officers located two men aged 41 and a third aged 57 and their vehicle.

Two air rifles and two boxes containing a total of 700 pellets were discovered near the scene.

Officers also found three dead birds inside one of the suspects’ vests.

During the search, a box containing a small quantity of what is believed to be cocaine was also found in the vest.

As a result, the 57-year-old was arrested for drug possession.