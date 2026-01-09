Voicing promises of promoting pension reforms and strengthening low-income pensioners, President Nikos Christodoulides inaugurated the new municipal ‘Evanthia Pieridou’ rest home in Larnaca.

Christodoulides said old age was an issue that concerned everyone, “our elderly compatriots today, ourselves and our children tomorrow”.

The new facility, he said, was “a symbol of collectivity and a shining example of a human-centred, socially sensitive and genuine welfare policy”.

The government, he added, “has placed improving the quality of life of our elderly as a fundamental aim”, and this will be done through “a series of measures and policies that we have been implementing since day one”.

A national strategy has already been adopted with 45 policies to enhance the health, dignity, social participation and integration of the elderly, the president said.

Furthermore, the government has taken decisions to subsidise hospice fees, with 85 per cent of homes across Cyprus already participating in the plan.

Electricity bills are also being subsidised along with an increase in low-income benefits.

For the elderly living alone, the Red Button has been set up for direct communication and the provision of assistance to people in need.

On long-term care, Christodoulides said four family-type homes had been established, offering a more familiar, warm and welcoming environment.

He added that protecting elderly people from violence and abuse was treated as a top priority, noting that a neighbourhood social worker programme was operating nationwide with positive results in prevention and support.

Turning to pension reform, the president said the last major overhaul dated back to 1960. The government, he said, aims to implement new reforms in 2026, strengthening pensions before parliament recesses ahead of the May parliamentary elections.

He also highlighted efforts to encourage older people to participate in cultural activities and education programmes, promoting inclusion and reducing social isolation.

Christodoulides said his government was “not just words” and pointed out that in 2025 expenditure for the welfare state had been increased by 5 per cent and for 2026 by a further 6.5 per cent, reaching about €600 million.

“The third age is not a time to be passive. It is a time of opportunity, creation and participation,” he said, adding that elderly people deserved to live with dignity and remain active members of society.

“The state leaves no one behind,” he said.

The Evanthia Pieridou rest home previously operated as a facility for elderly and disabled people before being demolished in 2024 and rebuilt using EU funds. Christodoulides said the new building offers modern infrastructure for high-quality care in a safe and welcoming environment, with communal spaces designed to encourage social interaction, as well as gardens and courtyards promoting calm and wellbeing.