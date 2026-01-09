A 38-year-old man was sentenced to six years by the Larnaca criminal court on Friday for possessing nearly two kilograms of cannabis.

The court found the defendant guilty of possessing the drugs with intent to supply.

On April 6, police executing a search warrant, witnessed the man throw a package of cannabis out of a window before attempting to evade arrest.

Another package was discovered during a subsequent search.

The defendant claimed the drugs had been given to him for safekeeping by another individual, citing a personal obligation.

His lawyer requested that his personal circumstances be considered as a mitigating factor, but the court dismissed the plea for leniency.

The man had previously received an additional two year prison sentence for cannabis possession.