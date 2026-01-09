This weekend could be your last as a married couple, Cyprus!

Okay, that sounds a bit shocking. And most of you have absolutely no cause for alarm. But some do…

Perhaps you’re planning a late lunch on Ledra tomorrow. A slow drive up to Kakopetria on Sunday. Maybe a quiet wander through the old town, then down to Molos for a seaside stroll.

Whatever you have on the itinerary, enjoy it. Because come Monday, the spell could break…

Why? Well, across much of the western world, the first working Monday of January is known as Divorce Day. In the UK and the US, its already happened – offices reopened on January 5, and the collective return to reality began in earnest.

Which means, for most of us, the first working Monday falls on January 12.

Now, according to family law firms, divorce and separation enquiries routinely jump by around 25 to 30 per cent in early January, with the first working Monday consistently cited as the busiest day for initial contact.

Google substantiates this trend. Search data shows a clear annual spike in queries for terms such as ‘divorce’, ‘divorce lawyer’, and ‘how to get divorced’ in the first full working week of January, peaking just as offices reopen and routines return.

It’s not that marriages suddenly collapse overnight – it’s that decisions made over the hectic hols turn into action when normality resumes.

Christmas is a truce. A pause. A mutual agreement to defer difficult conversations until the decorations come down, the guests leave, and the credit card bills arrive. January doesn’t create problems; it simply removes the distractions.

Which makes this weekend something of a threshold – a final, liminal space between indulgence and intention, between holiday softness and everyday truth.

So before Monday makes up its mind, let’s see what kind of weather we’ll have to carry us there…

In Nicosia, Friday turns increasingly windy with highs around 15°C, testing umbrellas and tempers. Saturday settles into a partly sunny, milder day at 17°C, with Sunday mostly sunny, pleasant, and reaching 19°C. Showers arrive early on Monday – timed, perhaps, for emotional impact.

Limassol starts with a cooler, showery Friday before brightening on Saturday under mostly sunny skies. Sunday sees showers return, and by Monday rain becomes more persistent, with highs easing back to around 16°C.

Over in Larnaca, Friday and Saturday are the calmest, both bright and mild at 18–19°C – ideal weather for long walks and longer conversations. A few showers arrive on Sunday, lingering into Monday as temperatures dip slightly.

Paphos bears the brunt of the weather: Friday is wet and windy, Saturday offers a brief, brighter pause, and showers return on Sunday and Monday, with blustery conditions throughout. And while the Ayia Napa region, sees a breezy Friday, and a sunny Saturday, Sunday and Monday bring showers.

Up in Troodos, it’s wintry but not too snowy: showers on Friday and Sunday, a brighter Saturday in between, and milder – though still damp – conditions by ‘Divorce Monday’.

Of course, for most of Cyprus, this is nothing to worry about. It’s going to be just another winter weekend: walks and talks and running the kids to playdates. No drama, no stress. And that, really, is the best forecast of all!

