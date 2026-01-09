Snow is expected to fall in the Troodos mountains on Friday, with rain, storms, and high winds forecast in lower ground, and hailstones possible.

Temperatures are expected to rise to 15 degrees Celsius inland and on the west and north coasts, 17 degrees Celsius on the south and east coasts, and a chilly three degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, more snow is expected in the mountains, with more rain forecast in lower ground. Temperatures will drop to six degrees Celsius inland, 10 degrees Celsius on the southwest, west, and north coasts, eight degrees Celsius on the southeast and east coasts, and two degrees below freezing in the mountains.

As such, frost is expected to form overnight and into Saturday morning in the mountains, with Saturday expected to see more snow in high ground, and more rain, storms, and hailstones in lower areas.

Temperatures are expected to rise on Saturday and remain stable on Sunday, before a sharp drop on Monday.